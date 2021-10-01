The shortage of copper foil could drive up the prices of motherboards and GPUs … more … always …

And yes, one more thing from m … which will make that the price of graphics cards will never go down and which could also cause the price of mother cards to rise … Indeed, a new report points to a nime problem that could impact the motherboard and graphics card industry. Currently, the global electronics supply chain is still suffering from a shortage caused by insufficient supply of semiconductors and some other electronic components that cannot meet demand. In addition, there may be a shortage of copper, including rolled copper plates, copper foils and copper plate foils which are used as the base plate for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs) that power all products. electronic. Thus, the cost of copper foils used to manufacture these products is increasing, which puts significant pressure on motherboard and GPU manufacturers who could increase their prices.

As the materials used to create motherboards and GPUs see their costs increase, this usually results in two types of actions on the part of manufacturers: an increase in price or a reduction in the profit margin of the product. The price of copper has increased 35% since the fourth quarter of 2020, so the price hike appears to be inevitable. With the increase in MRSP being a common trend in the computer industry for the past period, this could continue in the future and especially on products that require the most copper, such as high-end motherboards and graphics cards.