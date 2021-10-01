the Sony console is back, quickly!

A new PS5 stock has just been put online on the side of the online Cdiscount brand. As with the last stocks, and given the limited quantities, it is necessary to act very quickly to hope to obtain the console from Sony.

CLICK HERE TO BUY THE PS5 ON CDISCOUNT

CLICK HERE TO BUY THE PS5 DIGITAL EDITION ON CDISCOUNT

CLICK HERE TO BUY THE PS5 WITH 2ND CONTROLLER





CLICK HERE TO BUY THE PS5 DIGITAL EDITION WITH 2ND CONTROLLER

PlayStation 5 back in stock on Cdiscount! Only the fastest people will be able to get their hands on Sony’s next gen console. If you don’t see the console once on the page, we recommend that you refresh it as many times as possible using the F5 key. If you are on a smartphone and cannot complete your purchase, try using a PC and vice versa. Patience and perseverance are essential to successfully buy the PS5.

Sony’s PS5, a new generation console, is attracting the attention of the gaming community. That said, since its release last November, the Japanese manufacturer has recorded unprecedented demand. In the space of a month, more than 3 million PlayStation 5s were sold. The next gen console had a better launch than its illustrious predecessor, the PS4. When traders offer it for sale, a few minutes or even seconds is enough for stocks to fly away.

PS5 stock: how to buy it on Cdiscount?

For information, during the last PS5 Cdiscount stocks, it was mandatory to add another product shipped by Cdiscount to the basket so that the latter can be validated and arrived at the final ordering process. For example, you can add a DualSense controller or the PS5 remote control. We also recommend that you check the box “Shipped by Cdiscount” in the field “REFINE BY”Located to the left of the sales page if you don’t see the console.

Finally, with this in mind, we also invite you to consult our article which includes tips and advice to successfully buy the PS5. It only remains for us to wish you all good luck, hoping that the console is (finally) yours during this PS5 Cdiscount stock!