The Steam Neo Fest returns with hundreds of demos!

The Steam Neo Fest is an event organized regularly by Valve on its platform, highlighting lots of games and studios, via live sessions and free demos.

From October 1 to October 7, Steam is organizing its festival again Steam Neo Fest. On the program, seven days of live broadcasts, demos, and highlighting the next releases. Among the hundreds of games that will be honored, the publisher Daedalic Entertainment has already announced three for example: Life of Delta, Wildcat Gun Machine and JARS. Presented by other editors, we can also mention Aeterna Noctis, Outbreak Island, Souno’s Curse, etc …

Life of Delta : published by Daedalic Entertainment, developed by Airo Games, release to be determined. This is a point-and-click adventure game set in post-apocalyptic Japan. Careful artistic direction and animated cutscenes will illustrate the levels and mini-games of this awaited title.

Wildcat Gun Machine : edited by Daedalic Entertainment, developed by Chunkybox Games, release scheduled for 2021. This dungeon-crawler will offer you action and challenge, in an explosive and sometimes quite gory world.

JARS : published by Daedalic Entertainment, developed by Mousetrap Games, release scheduled for October 20. In this strategy game combining tower-defense and puzzle-game mechanics, you will have to discover the secrets of the family cellar, invaded by dangerous bugs.

Aeterna Noctis : published and developed by Aeternum Game Studios, release scheduled for December 15th. In this Metroidvania (of which you can already test the demo on Steam), you will travel through sixteen interconnected areas in order to become the King of the Darkness. Aeternum Game Studios promises you challenges in this edgy game.





Outbreak Island : published by HypeTrain and developed by Tiny Magicians, release to be determined. In this 3D survival game, you will have to investigate in order to understand the mysteries of Erlsen Island, whose inhabitants have gone mad. For that, you will be provided with a fantastic weapon: a camera … Don’t worry, you can also craft “real” weapons, and the camera could prove to be more useful than expected.

Souno’s Curse : edited and developed by Kiro Team, release to be determined: The demo of this 2D platform game is already available on Steam. In this project funded via Kickstarter, you will be immersed in a world of splendid artistic direction, with the main goal of going to the end of the levels by crushing any enemy in your path. The principle of platform games, of course, but which should be highlighted here by a story that we are told as touching.

Hundreds of games will be presented during the various Steam Neo Fest broadcasts, and you can test them by downloading their demo on their Steam page. feel free to consult the dedicated page to the event regularly during this one, which will last from today 7 p.m., to October 7 at the same time.