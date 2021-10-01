the summary in advance of episode 241 of Monday, October 4

In Here it all begins , Maxime finds Jade, who tells him the whole truth about what happened to him. Teyssier lies to Louis on his plate and Stella discovers that students at the institute know about his charming photos.

Monday October 4 in Here it all begins, who will welcome a new chef, Olivia's ex-husband and where two former characters will make a remarkable comeback… Salomé wants Maxime to go and say the whole thing. truth about Ambre in Teyssier, so that he is reinstated in the school, but the young man does not want. Before that, he really wants to know what happened to Jade. According to him, Amber could not have acted like this for no reason. Maxime demands explanations from Ambre, but the young woman still does not want to say anything.

Claire could go to Tokyo for several months

Claire announces to Olivia that the Palace Hotel in Tokyo would like her to create their new card. Louis' mother is flattered but she hesitates because, if she accepts, he will have to leave for at least two months. Even if Olivia tells her to take a chance, Claire wants to refuse because it is not the right time for her because of Louis. She worries about the history of the tasting of the revisited dish. After her conversation with Olivia, Claire decides to go and taste the dish and the sides prepared by Louis and Charlène. She confesses to them that their dish does not work because there are too many different tastes, it is messy. She tells them that they should postpone the tasting to have more time and better prepare.





Teyssier lies to Louis

Louis does not want to postpone and continues his preparations. After that, it's Teyssier's turn to disembark. He tastes and finds it good. "Don't you find it too messy?", asks Louis. The director says no and congratulates him on his work. Louis is lost, he does not know what to think. Charlene tells him to trust his instinct, rather than the comments of others. Louis then confirms that he does not find his dish successful. Charlène advises him to postpone the tasting but he refuses. Teyssier then reveals to Theo that Louis' dish was not famous.

Tom offers Stella a collaboration

Tom heard Lionel talk about a certain Nina Vega. Puzzled, he asks her who it is. Greg's best friend shows him the photos of Noémie's sister and tells him who she is. Tom then goes to the Table des Rivière and offers Stella a collaboration. When she finds out that he knows about her photos, she asks him to leave. Stella then finds Gaëtan and tells him that students from the institute know about it. She's worried. Gaëtan promises him to take care of this affair and that no one will say anything to Noémie about it.

Jade reveals everything to Maxime

Solal tells Ambre that he wants this story to stop now because she got what she wanted with the dismissal of Maxime. But for her, it is not enough because as he knows about Jade, he does not want to leave anymore. Jade arrives at this point, to Amber's surprise. Jade then finds Maxime at a café terrace. He sees that she has a cane. She reveals the whole truth to him. Once in Paris, she did not manage to get better.

One day, she opened the window of her apartment and jumped. She then continued operations but was never able to fully recover her mobility. Maxime feels bad and apologizes. Jade confides in her that she was not aware of Amber’s revenge, although she understands it because she has also suffered a lot from the situation. She tells him that, if he wants to redeem himself, he must not denounce Amber for the shot of the photo and the false suicide attempt. If he accepts, he will not be able to return to the institute …