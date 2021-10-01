the terminal of the Swiss group ABB is strong

The Swiss group ABB unveils Terra 360. Behind this name hides a somewhat special charging station since it would be the most powerful on the current world market for private electric vehicles. Its power effectively exceeds that of Ionity terminals, with, as its name suggests, 360 kW.

ABB, which entered the charging station market in 2010, has already sold 460,000 stations worldwide. Terra 360 can charge four vehicles at the same time, but ABB does not specify how the power is then split if all the outlets are connected. Remember that at Tesla, for example, the power of 250 kW remains available for the two cars, even if they charge at the same time at the terminal.





With Terra 360, it will be possible to recover 100 km in less than 3 minutes, and to charge most electric vehicles in a quarter of an hour. ABB plans to deploy this terminal in Europe from the end of 2021, with definite potential with companies and fleets, including those made up of commercial vehicles and trucks.

If Terra 360 is indeed one of the most powerful charging stations in the world, it should soon be doubled by charging stations designed for heavy goods vehicles, which can exceed 500 kW. Obviously, this kind of power will require major improvements to connect these terminals to the network, and, sometimes, major earthwork operations. A constraint bypassed by the battery terminal, which will become more democratic in the future with warranty returns for used electric vehicle batteries.