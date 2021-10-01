the ticket office for Mylène Farmer’s concert in Bordeaux is open

By SudOuest.fr Bordeaux

Posted on 10/01/2021 2:05 p.m.

Updated on 10/01/2021 at 2:58 p.m.

The singer will be performing at the Matmut-Atlantique stadium on July 15, 2023

It was expected and it happened: the opening of the ticket office for Mylène Farmer’s tour, which will take place in 2023, the site was stormed by fans. So much so that as soon as the tickets went online, Friday October 1 at 10 a.m., the virtual queue exceeded 8 hours.





The best-located seats for the singer’s Bordeaux concert, scheduled for July 15, 2023 at Matmut, have gone like hot cakes. Enough to enrage some Internet users who have complained about the situation on social networks. Conversely, the lucky few who managed to win the precious sesame expressed their immense joy.

“Nevermore 2023”, name of Mylène Farmer’s tour, represents only the eighth show of the international star, who likes to cultivate a certain discretion, especially with the media. The interpreter of “Désenchantée” will be in concert in five cities of France but also in Geneva, Brussels and even Moscow.

Mylène Farmer had already performed at the Mériadeck ice rink in February 2000: in three evenings, 22,000 spectators attended the “Mylénium Tour” show.