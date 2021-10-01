More

    The TO XIII, which dreams of the Super League, walks in the footsteps of a giant, the Stade Toulousain

    The Toulouse Olympique season was severely disrupted due to the Covid. In the Championship, English Second Division, only London (eliminated) and Toulouse enjoyed the status of pro club. All the other teams, considered semi-pro, could not, or did not want, to travel to France because of health constraints.

    Toulouse was therefore forced to play all its matches in England. By finishing unbeaten and therefore first in the regular phase, and while certain rules have been softened between France and the United Kingdom, they won the organization of the final phase at home at the Ernest-Wallon stadium.


    The Toulousains had not evolved in this stadium since March 7, 2020 and the victory against … Batley (34-14) In case of victory against this same opponent on Saturday, the TO will therefore also play the final, and the ticket to the Super League, at home. But the hooker, Eloi Pélissier, remains cautious: “We must not make this mistake of believing that we are already in the Super League because we are not. Batley will arrive with long teeth, they have nothing to lose. And if we go to the final, there will again be a team that will come to thwart the plans of the TO. “


