The top 10 best-selling cars in France from January to September 2021

VIDEO // The French automotive market in the first nine months of 2021 is up 8% compared to the same period of 2020, but the outlook is bleak for the end of the year, according to the Automotive Platform ( PFA).

New passenger car sales are up 8% in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, according to raw data provided Friday October 1 by the Automobile Platform (PFA). But if we compare to 2019, the reference year before the Covid-19 pandemic, the situation is clearly less good. The outlook is even bleak for the end of the year due to the growing shortage of electronic components. Concretely, 1.260 million new passenger cars were registered between January and September 2021, against 1.166 in 2020 and 1.641 million in 2019.

If we take the month of September 2021 alone, the passenger car market is down 20.5% in raw data compared to September 2020. “The automobile is not starting again. The crisis is real and is sinking, declared François Roudier, spokesperson for the PFA quoted by AFP. We are in something quite different from other economic sectors. ”





On the fuel side, diesel continues to slide with a market share of 21.9%. The gap is widening with hybrids (25.2%) which, for their part, continue to climb. Petrol cars remain in the lead with a market share down slightly to 41.4%. The 100% electric pass to 8.5% and are now widening the gap with plug-in hybrids (8.1%).