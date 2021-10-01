The top 10 best-selling cars in France from January to September 2021

VIDEO // The French automotive market in the first nine months of 2021 is up 8% compared to the same period of 2020, but the outlook is bleak for the end of the year, according to the Automotive Platform ( PFA).
New passenger car sales are up 8% in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, according to raw data provided Friday October 1 by the Automobile Platform (PFA). But if we compare to 2019, the reference year before the Covid-19 pandemic, the situation is clearly less good. The outlook is even bleak for the end of the year due to the growing shortage of electronic components. Concretely, 1.260 million new passenger cars were registered between January and September 2021, against 1.166 in 2020 and 1.641 million in 2019.
If we take the month of September 2021 alone, the passenger car market is down 20.5% in raw data compared to September 2020. “The automobile is not starting again. The crisis is real and is sinking, declared François Roudier, spokesperson for the PFA quoted by AFP. We are in something quite different from other economic sectors. ”
On the fuel side, diesel continues to slide with a market share of 21.9%. The gap is widening with hybrids (25.2%) which, for their part, continue to climb. Petrol cars remain in the lead with a market share down slightly to 41.4%. The 100% electric pass to 8.5% and are now widening the gap with plug-in hybrids (8.1%).
This classification includes all the engines of the models. The first 100% electric vehicle progressed from 18th to 15th place: it is the Tesla Model 3 which still manages to position itself well, in particular thanks to very strong sales in September (2,833 registrations). The Renault Zoé is the other 100% electric model to enter the ranking. She won a place in the top 100 of the PFA by entering in 19th place.
If we look at the top 10 best-selling new passenger cars over the first nine months of the year, the positions are broadly the same as in the previous month. Note, however, the good health of Dacia which maintains two models in the top 10. The only change concerns the Peugeot 3008 which cedes its 6th place to the Renault Captur.
SALES OF NEW PRIVATE CARS IN FRANCE FROM JANUARY TO SEPTEMBER 2021