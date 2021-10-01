The Voice All Stars: angry, Jenifer threatened to quit the program!

The evening of October 2 promises many surprises on TF1. Indeed, the coach of The Voice All Stars, Jenifer threatened the production to leave the program because of a battle.

This Saturday, October 2, viewers will find The Voice All Stars. After the blind auditions, it’s time for the candidates to compete in the legendary battles. And this first evening of clashes will be rich in twists and turns. Indeed, in view of the level of certain talents, former singers with prestigious careers in The Voice, will be eliminated this evening. What to put some coaches in a monster anger. “It’s awful. I’m starting to faint when I’m not singing, I’m not doing anything”, will even launch Zazie. But there is one that went further …

According to information from TV-Leisure, Jenifer would have threatened to “leave the show”, thus leaving its singers, without a coach ! “I’m shocked. I’m leaving the show. I’m not continuing”, she will launch to Mika in the early evening. In view of his nervousness, Nikos Aliagas will give him the floor to explain himself. The singer will then show her deep annoyance. “Frankly, I’m a little confused. I admit … I absolutely should not react like that. But I am in the most total incomprehension. I am extremely disappointed”, she will explain. “It’s a battle that shouldn’t be done …”, explains Florent Pagny.

A season rich in twists and turns

A completely new situation on the plateau of The Voice and who could upset all the other candidates but also the coaches. Decidedly, the latter must face many perilous situations, they who are already in the viewfinder of Internet users. Indeed, some viewers accused the jury of cheating. Serious accusations denied by Florent Pagny and Mika, who did not hesitate to step up to the plate. In summary, this year, with The Voice All Stars, the twists and turns are very numerous.

