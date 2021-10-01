the Xiaomi 11T Pro has everything of a premium smartphone, except the price

Officialized last week, the Xiaomi 11T pro promises to be auspicious. Muscular technical sheet, polished aesthetics and high-end performance are the order of the day for this smartphone now available for pre-order for less than 700 euros.

It was on September 15 that Xiaomi presented its latest smartphones: the 11T and 11T Pro. Two terminals which abandon the traditional “Mi” attached to their number, but which retain the manufacturer’s philosophy, namely to offer devices with premium features at a reasonable price.

As its name suggests, the 11T Pro is positioned as the new flagship of the 11T range. With a price of less than 700 euros, and a power-oriented technical sheet, this smartphone has solid arguments.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro at a glance

Snapdragon 888, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage

6.67 inch AMOLED FHD + 120 HZ panel

5000 mAh battery with 120 W fast charge

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Main photo sensor: 108 Mpx

11T Pro: Xiaomi holds its new flagship

With its 11T Pro, Xiaomi offers a smartphone that is likely to rank among the best terminals of 2021. The reason? An extremely solid technical sheet, a quality screen and some nice surprises, especially with regard to the battery.

Quick charge 120 W: an asset for autonomy

If there is one aspect of the 11T Pro that Xiaomi has placed particular emphasis on, it is autonomy. The manufacturer has indeed equipped its smartphone with a 5000 mAh battery which gives it substantial autonomy.

But Xiaomi took this even further by making the 11T Pro compatible with 120W HyperCharge technology. A fast charging system that should allow it to recover 100% of the battery in about 17 minutes.

A solid technical sheet that focuses on versatility

For its new flagship, Xiaomi has opted for the best by building the architecture of its 11T Pro around a Snapdragon 888, one of the best SoCs of the moment in terms of performance.





Add to that 8 GB of RAM depending on the model chosen and you get a powerful terminal that should accompany you without batting an eyelid in all your activities. Productivity, video, image, and 3D games shouldn’t be a problem, and you should be able to enjoy a stable and smooth experience under any circumstance. And with 256GB of storage, needless to say, you won’t run out of room for your apps.

AMOLED and 120 Hz: a clear and fluid image

To accompany the power of its smartphone, Xiaomi has equipped its 11T Pro with a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD + panel. Protected by a Gorilla Glass Victus pane, it offers a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which allows it to offer a fluid experience.

With brightness promising to climb to 1000 nits, DisplayMate A + certification and Dolby Vision and HDR10 + compatibility, Xiaomi has not skimped on the quality of its screen. What to offer an irreproachable image quality, and this, whatever the use.

The sound is also not left out thanks to stereo speakers created by Harman Kardon, and benefiting from Dolby Atmos compatibility.

A triple photo sensor that provides both photo and video

On the photo side, the 11T Pro is equipped with a substantial triple sensor. The main one of 108 megapixels, opens at f / 1.75. To make up for it, it can count on an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 5-megapixel macro lens. A fourth and final 16 megapixel sensor finds its place on the front.

In order to deliver crisp images and videos day and night, the 11T Pro not only benefits from 9-in-1 Super Pixel technology, but also artificial intelligence support with One-Click AI Cinema technology.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is currently available for pre-order for 699.90 euros.