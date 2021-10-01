The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S + Mi True Wireless pack is only 179 €

How about a cheap pack of a good smartphone and wireless headphones? Boulanger did it with this box including the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (128 GB) and the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic which is now offered at 179 euros instead of 249 euros.

At the moment, there is a good deal that you absolutely cannot miss with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S if you intend to change your smartphone without going over a budget of 200 euros. The phone is offered in a pack with wireless headphones for just 179 euros, but that’s only today!

The Xiaomi pack is:

A smartphone with modern components

Besides capable of running the Fortnite mobile game

And play it discreetly with the wireless headphones offered

Instead of 249 euros, the price of the pack including the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S smartphone (128 GB) and the MI True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic wireless headphones now drops to only 179 euros on the official Boulanger store on the Rakuten site. To benefit from the offer, simply combine the immediate discount of 20 euros with the promo code RAKUTEN20 which saves an additional 20 euros, then deducts the amount of 30 euros linked to the ODR valid until October 15.

A smartphone with a well-balanced technical sheet for its price

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S offers exactly the same design as the classic version of the smartphone, where even the 6.43-inch Super AMOLED screen is identical. In fact, real changes cannot be seen with the naked eye. The 10S first offers a significant power gap by integrating the SoC Helio G95 instead of the Snapdragon 678. Either can run Fortnite, but MediaTek’s solution raises the graphics to high while Qualcomm’s is stuck low. A feat that few competitors can currently boast in this price segment.

The Chinese brand also took the opportunity to improve the photo solution on its Note 10S compared to its classic Note 10. A four-sensor module is still in order, but the main sensor goes from 48 to 64 megapixels for even more detail in the image. A more appreciated which makes the difference, but which is once again counterbalanced by the uselessness of the macro and depth sensor, since they are the same as before. The ultra-wide-angle sensor is suitable, although it could be improved.

Finally, we do not change a team that wins for autonomy. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S also has a 5,000 mAh battery that gives it two days of autonomy, depending on your use. If you need to recoup some percentages throughout the day, note that the efficient 33W fast charge to go from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes is still there.





Wireless headphones that look like AirPods

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic are wireless headphones that do not hide their inspiration for the true wireless solution from the Cupertino company with this design all dressed in white, and in non-in-ear mode. You obviously won’t get such premium features as noise canceling for the base price of these earbuds, but the sound is okay. Support for SBC and AAC codecs is there, which is more than enough if you mainly go through non-HD streaming services to listen to your music. As for autonomy, count 5 hours of listening and up to 20 hours with the charging case, which has a USB-C port.

