The Young and the Restless: death of an actor in the series

In 48 years and 12,000 episodes, The Young and the Restless have fascinated hundreds of millions of viewers! The fans of the series mourn the death of one of their heroes. Michael tylo, who played two characters, was 72 years old.

The terrible news was announced by his family on the website of the deceased. “It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Michael passed away on September 28, 2021 from an illness. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.Visitors to the site can read. The nature of the disease has not been disclosed.





Michael Tylo lived in the state of Nevada. The comedian taught comedy at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) and received the homage from the dean of the school’s dramatic arts at the establishment, Nancy Usher. “Michael Tylo was a beautiful, caring person, he was so special. He was a friend, a colleague, a teacher and an exemplary artist. He had a rich and successful career, but was very humble about his accomplishments, she explains. He loved his family with all his heart and lived a happy life, but left us far too soon. He will be sorely missed, but we feel a strong gratitude for what Michael has brought to the drama school, to UNLV and to the world..”

Michael Tylo is best known for his role in the series The Young and the Restless. The late actor played two characters there, the twins Blade and Rick Bladeson, between 1992 and 1995.

Regarding his private life, Michael Tylo was married three times, to Deborah Eckles (whom he married in 1978), Hunter Tylo (between 1987 and 2005) then Rachelle Reichert, of whom he had been the husband since 2010.

Michael had 5 children, three daughters (Kollette, Izabelle, Katya and Gia) and a boy, Michael Jr. The latter died in 2007, a victim of drowning.