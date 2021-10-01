These 5 amazing benefits of sardines

Fresh, stuffed, grilled a la plancha or canned, sardines are inexpensive blue fish that have many health benefits. Here are five reasons to eat it for lunch or dinner.

It helps fight anemia

We knew the virtues of spinach for people who suffer from anemia, but sardines contain an interesting level of iron (1.67 mg per 100 g) which helps in the production of red blood cells. It is therefore strongly recommended, even with olive oil, for women who are often deficient because of their menstrual loss.

It stimulates brain functions

Like all fatty fish such as salmon, herring or mackerel, sardines are very rich in omega 3. These polyunsaturated fatty acids are essential for the proper functioning of the brain. They protect neurons, and promote good communication between them via connections called synapses.

It prevents osteoporosis

This inexpensive little fish contains phosphorus, vitamin D, as well as calcium. 100 g of canned sardines would provide an average of 400 mg, which represents a third of a liter of milk. Calcium, which is good for strong bones and teeth, is found in the ridges and in the skin.





It promotes muscle growth

The National Health Nutrition Program recommends eating fish at least twice a week. And all the more so when we are sporty. Sardines are acclaimed for their protein intake, which is important for gaining muscle mass.

It protects the heart

With its concentration, mainly in omega 3 fatty acids and vitamin B12, sardine regulates blood pressure, fights bad cholesterol and prevents the risk of cardiovascular disease.