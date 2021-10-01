These territorial officials who refuse to work 35 hours

DECRYPTION – Many public employers have reached agreements with their agents, but islands of resistance persist.

They are not very numerous, but they must start to feel the wind coming from the ball. From here to 1er January 2022, all of the local authorities will have to have made all their agents go to 35 hours (1,607 annual hours) like all employees in France. An obligation provided for by the law on the transformation of the civil service of August 2019 and that more than half of the communities already respected. Most of the others have since complied. Nantes, Saint-Nazaire, Beauvais, Orléans, Pau, Angoulême, Aix-en-Provence, La Rochelle and so many others who were dragging their feet have gradually fallen into line. Most often more unwillingly than willingly.

Read alsoTwenty years after their implementation, the 35-hour week continues to weigh on France

It must be said that the passage to 1607 hours meant for all the abolition of several days of leave, granted previously to the Aubry laws and kept by special exemption. Exit therefore the days of seniority, the days of the mayor or the president of the agglomeration or holidays