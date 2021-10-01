This big information leak for In the Multiverse of Madness reveals the sequel to the MCU

In view of the scale that the Marvel’s MCU with with Phase IV and the establishment of its multiverse, fans are more than ever on the lookout for any information about the future of the saga. If those who wanted to be surprised risk being disappointed, others can rejoice: huge leaks have been revealed, and they promise a bright future for the Marvel cinematic universe.

Doctor strange back in early 2022

Unless you live at the bottom of a cave, you inevitably know it: the new adventures centered around the character of Doctor Strange will be released in our theaters on March 23, 2022, following the Eternals (moreover censored in Russia) and to Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which it will also appear. Entitled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the film will undoubtedly deepen all the intrigue around the … multiverse. This logically gives the opportunity to MCU to extend its universe to new possibilities then never considered before.

Directed by Sam Raimi and with a Stephen Strange still camped by the excellent Benedict Cumberbatch, the 28th film of the MCU is eagerly awaited and promises many surprises. And we can already assume that the wait was worth it, since a lot of important information was reportedly leaked before being shared via Reddit by an insider, “MyTimeToShineHello”.





a new group of superheroes coming soon

First major information, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would introduce a whole new group of superheroes to the saga: the Illuminati. No accusing eye and disturbing pyramid sect on the program, but un group of superheroes acting in the shadows, acting as “police of the multiverse” and led by Charles Xavier, one of the X-Men. Appeared late in the MCU comics in 2005, the band will therefore have a role to play in the fight between Doctor Strange and America Chavez in the face of Wanda, the film’s main antagonist. But this will also be the opportunity to find Mordo, or more precisely an alternative version of the character. Supreme Sorcerer capable of manipulating energy, there is no doubt that he could represent a serious threat to the hero of the film. Finally, if Marvel does not lose the rights …

Finally, know that from March 2022 or in a future film of the saga, the Illuminati could well have a bad quarter of an hour, since the character of Chavez, able to move between the different universes, eliminates several of his members in the comics. Also according to the leaks, the film would also have a fight between Wanda and Professor X, one of the six members of the Illuminati. With the original comics only numbering five (Professor X, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Mr. Fantastic, and Black Arrow), the question is whether a mystery character will join them, or if the leaks are just imprecise.

Information to take seriously?

As we know, leaks can be a source of major spoilers as well as big intoxication. So in which category to place the information communicated about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ? Difficult, of course, to answer with certainty, but it turns out that the Reddit user who shared the leaks had already done so several times in the past, giving specific information. We will be fixed quickly, even if no concrete information has been communicated for a long time around the film, and no teaser has yet emerged.