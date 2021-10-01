this flop atomized by Sampaoli

Present at a press conference on Friday, Jorge Sampaoli put pressure on Brazilian midfielder Gerson, whose contribution is not considered sufficient.

Arrived last summer from Flamengo for a substantial sum (25 million euros), midfielder Gerson struggles to meet the expectations placed on him. Despite a first goal scored in his new colors, the Brazilian must still acclimatize to the characteristics of Ligue 1. This is the observation Jorge Sampaoli drew up at a press conference on Friday.

Read also – Guendouzi humiliated after the match against Galatasaray





“He is not at the level”

Always very transparent, the Argentinian technician did not go all the way. According to him, Gerson is not yet at the level. “He is a player who has the quality to play in several positions in the midfield, he is better in a role of organizer in the axis. This is where he was at his best in Brazil. He also showed a good level here, he was called up with the Seleçao, it is not easy because there is a lot of competition in his position. But he is also asked to participate in the game and to adapt to Ligue 1“, Thundered Sampaoli.

The OM coach then clarified his point. “It’s a more physical championship, with more pressing than in Brazil. It’s different, he has to get up to speed. We couldn’t get him to find that rhythm to make the difference. When a player needs to improve, it is the coach’s responsibility and fault if he is not yet up to par. We must be more demanding with a player like Gerson, ”concluded the technician, cash. The message got through.