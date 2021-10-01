this huge blunder of TF1 which angered viewers

It is a story that is not easy to tell. Since last September 23, Romane Jolly has played the young Léa, the main character of the Fugueuse series which tells how a teenage girl with no problem will fall into prostitution to launch her boyfriend’s career. Still unknown to the general public, the actress admitted to having hesitated a little before taking on this very special first role. “Reading the script, I went through several phases. The point is so important that, of course, I wanted to defend a project like this one. Afterwards, I also asked myself the question of knowing if I was going to be able to take on scenes of nude and violence. I didn’t know if I was capable of it, since I had never done anything before, she explained in an interview for LCI. But I realized that for a first project as an actress, it was the best opportunity because there is dance, violence, emotion, sadness, joy. “





The scenes of joy are not those that marked the nearly 4 million viewers present in front of their screens for the launch of the TF1 series. On social networks, many have been disturbed by a trip to Amsterdam organized by Léa’s friends, aged only 16, but also by the end scene between Romane Jolly and Micka, the character played by Nathanaël Beausivoir. And they were not at the end of their sentence … The new episodes (…)

