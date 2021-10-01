this new takeover of the platform will annoy Electronic Arts and Activision

If the cinema has suffered greatly from the Covid-19 pandemic for more than a year and a half, SVOD (video on demand) services have, conversely, seen their popularity (even more) skyrocket. But some have understood that it would be a shame to limit oneself to the offers of films and other series. This is particularly the case of Netflix, which visibly aims to establish itself in video games.

Netflix: timid first steps in video games

It was last July: the famous Netflix streaming platform officially announced that it was launching into the video game offering. “Free” as long as we subscribed to already existing offers, these games promised to be mainly mobile games. But it may well be that the ambition of the platform is ultimately greater than announced.

As early as August, Netflix launched a beta version of its video game offering in Poland, promising games without ads, micro-transactions and other blemishes usually associated with mobile games. And if this first test seems to go off without a hitch, be careful: only two games were available during this beta “testing”: Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3. What not to destabilize too much the aficionados of series, therefore.





netflix buys a first studio to win

If we previously mentioned the timidity with which Netflix seemed to launch into the offer of video games, the American firm has just stepped up the pace with a first studio takeover. It is therefore Night Cool Studio, in particular at the origin of the 2D narrative title with significant critical success, Oxenfree, who is the first to join the Netflix team. This puts you in command of a group of teenagers on an island. Using a radio, they will come into contact with a strange entity, developing a scenario combining adventure, suspense and moments of fear.

And the best part about it is that the studio is currently working on its sequel, which should be released by the end of the year on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5. In other words, we are far from the small mobile game that does not look like much. And if we do not yet know if this Oxenfree 2 will indeed be available on Netflix when it is released, no doubt that this would allow the platform to hit hard, just a few months after entering the video game industry. And if she continues on this path, the company could well establish itself as even more essential than it already is. Response in the coming months.