this “orphan” child that she raised for years

Last spring, Mylène Farmer created a surprise by joining the jury of the 74th Cannes Film Festival. A presence that electrified the Croisette and confirmed the singer’s mega star status. A few months later, the most famous redhead in France once again recalled that she had several strings to her bow by partnering with the publishing house J’ai Lu. For the 60 years of the collection Secret adventure she will use her talents in drawings and watercolors to illustrate the covers of certain reissues.

A project that reminds us that Mylène Farmer, artist adored for her creations and her universe, also knows how to use her talents for the benefit of others. In the early 2000s, the interpreter of Disenchanted had also taken under his wing a pretty brunette from the Isle of Beauty. Very quickly, the young Alizée becomes a phenomenon. Even if the two women stopped collaborating for several years, certain titles marked a whole era. The universe created by Mylène Farmer and Laurent Boutonnat has enabled Grégoire Lyonnet’s companion to become a real star in certain countries.





Mylène Farmer took care of her niece after the death of her dad

Many people ignore it, but Mylène Farmer also took care of the education of her young niece Clémence Gautier. The little girl was brought up by her aunt because at the age of 3, little Clémence lost her father, Jean-Loup Gautier, who was fatally hit on a rollerblading by a car on October 26, 1996. Her sister Mylène then decides to take the little girl under her wing. For nearly 20 years, the singer has therefore been watching over the education of her niece. Clémence, for her part, built herself personally with the help of her aunt and even took her first steps in the world of the seventh art. At the age of 13, she played a small peasant girl alongside actor Gaspard Ulliel in the film Jacquou The crunchy, released in theaters in 2007.

