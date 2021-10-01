Thunderclap / Rape: The Vise tightens around KKB. Alassane Ouattara, Patrick Achi, Tené Birahima, and a General, take up the case

Alassane Ouattara is following very closely the rape case in which his minister of national reconciliation and social cohesion Kouadio Konan Bertin says KKB is involved, according to our information from an extremely credible source.

He would have instructed Prime Minister Patrick Achi and his own little brother Tené Birahima to this effect, said photocopy, Minister of Defense, to see more clearly.

The latter would have instructed General Youssouf Kouyaté, director general of the national police, in order to shed light on this affair, to report to his older brother.

And according to our information, long before a rape complaint was filed this week against him by singer Sophie Dencia, the Ivorian executive was already aware of the case and was already working behind the scenes to limit the damage.

The resignation of KKB would even have been considered, we are also informed.

In this case, KKB would have offered as an amicable settlement, the sum of 20 million Fcfa to the artist Sophie Dencia, but the latter would have considered the sum derisory.





She allegedly claimed the sum of 250 million CFA francs as damages and interest from the minister who allegedly cried blackmail. The latter in turn filed a complaint for fraud and defamation. Atmosphere!

As we can see, the KKB affair has become a state affair that shakes the Ivorian executive, which absolutely did not need yet another such resounding sex scandal.

Especially since many political leaders like Christian Vabé president of the rpci-Ac, and the former minister Roger Banchi close to Guillaume Soro, demand his immediate resignation.

In addition, the Ivorian League of Women’s Rights was also seized, and asks without delay the judicial authorities to investigate this case so that all the light is shed.

We will come back to that.

Patrice Lecomte