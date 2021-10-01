Timo Werner begins to ask himself questions

What follows after this advertisement

He saw Ben Chilwell, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley, Trevoh Chalobah and Callum Hudson-Odoi enter in disbelief. Timo Werner, him, remained the buttocks screwed on the bench of Chelsea during the defeat on the lawn of Juventus (1-0, 2nd day of the Champions League). An episode that he did not necessarily appreciate especially since, since the start of the year, has only started four matches in all competitions (the European Supercup, two matches in the Premier League and one in Carabao Cup).

the Telegraph explains in his edition of the day that the 25-year-old German, who has decided to stay this summer to fight for his place after a rather mixed first season (6 achievements in 35 appearances in the Premier League), will seriously ask himself the question of its future if the situation continues in the months to come. The assumption of office of Thomas Tuchel in January 2021 had revived him and he had finished rather well last season, with the climax, a success in the Champions League. Yes but here it is, the transfer window has been there and has really changed the situation.





Lukaku changes everything

The arrival of Romelu Lukaku from Inter, against a check for € 115 million, necessarily reduced his area of ​​influence in the Blues attack, especially as the Belgian, capable like him of devouring spaces, needs a lot less chances than him to score. For now, the native of Stuttgart is not panicking but he remains very attentive and is already evaluating his options for the rest of his career. And it is mainly towards a return to the country that he would be heading, explains the English daily.

the Telegraph cites two options: Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. The Bavarians might think of him as Robert Lewandowski nears the end of his lease (2023). To feed the rumor, he shares the same representative as the Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann, whom he has also known very well on the side of Leipzig … The Marsupials, who are preparing the probable departure of Erling Haaland next summer , would also have it in the viewfinder. Timo Werner’s future is more dotted than ever …