To be continued today … Air Liquide, TotalEnergies, VINCI

(AOF) – Air Liquide, TotalEnergies and VINCI, are joining forces with other major international industrial players to create the world’s largest fund dedicated to the development of carbon-free hydrogen infrastructure. The first commitments have already reached 800 million euros, out of a total target of 1.5 billion. This initiative aims to accelerate the growth of the hydrogen ecosystem by investing in major strategic projects and benefiting from the alliance between industrial and financial players.

The dedicated carbon-free hydrogen infrastructure fund will invest in the entire renewable and low-carbon hydrogen value chain, in the most promising regions of America, Asia and Europe. It will invest, as a partner and alongside other major developers and / or industrial players, in large carbon-free hydrogen projects, both in upstream and downstream sectors.

Air Liquide, TotalEnergies and VINCI Concessions are behind the establishment and consolidation of commitments to this fund dedicated to carbon-free hydrogen infrastructure. Fully mobilized for the development of low-carbon and renewable hydrogen, these 3 original partners have each committed to invest 100 million euros in the project.





The fund will be managed by Hy241, a new joint venture equally owned by Ardian, one of the world leaders in private investment, and FiveT Hydrogen, a management platform specializing in carbon-free hydrogen projects. The choice of this manager allows the fund to merge with a similar initiative and thus rally Plug Power, as main partner, as well as Chart Industries and Baker Hughes, joint partners.

LOTTE Chemical has also confirmed its intention to participate as a lead investor, becoming the first Asian company to join the initiative. The fund also intends to attract other investments from major financial players, with AXA as the main investor. Several major American and European industrial players who are strongly committed to carbon neutrality also intend to join this initiative as complementary partners, such as Groupe ADP, Ballard, EDF, Schaeffler.

Subject to the accreditation of Hy24 as an alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), the platform will be operational by the end of 2021. The signing of the first group of investors is also expected before the end of the year.