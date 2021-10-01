to return to the UK, Europeans will now need to present a passport

More

    The identity card will no longer be usable from Friday 1 October to return to the United Kingdom.

    This is one of the latest consequences of Brexit. The identity card will no longer be usable from Friday 1 October to return to the United Kingdom, which now requires European or Swiss citizens to present a passport. The only exceptions are Irish nationals and European or Swiss citizens with a status (temporary or not) of residence in the United Kingdom. They will be able to continue to use their identity card until December 31, 2025.

    In a statement, the UK Home Office says the change will allow “to prevent organized criminal gangs and others from abusing the system”, because identity cards constitute, according to him, a document “Insecure”.

    According to his data, 48% of false documents detected in 2020 at the British border were European or Swiss identity cards. These documents are “easier to counterfeit than passports”, says the ministry, and some “do not contain biometric data”. “By ending the use of these insecure ID cards, we are strengthening our border and responding to the will of the people to take back control of our immigration system.”, commented Interior Minister Priti Patel, quoted in the press release.


    The new measure, announced a year ago, is part of a sweeping new immigration plan to mark a promised tightening of Brexit, which Priti Patel describes in the press release as “firm to those who seek to abuse the system and fair to those who play by the rules”.


    Amanda

