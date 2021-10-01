Tokyo Game Show: Square Enix reveals surprise logo during the presentation of Stranger of Paradise, the next Final Fantasy

This end of September and the beginning of October are placed under the sign of the Tokyo Game Show. In the past few weeks, we’ve learned that some top Japanese publishers have reserved seats there, including Square Enix. The publisher jumped at the opportunity to unveil new information on the next Final Fantasy in Dark Souls sauce, but also an unexpected logo.

The Japanese publisher therefore took advantage of this showcase offered by the Tokyo Game Show to give us news of its upcoming games. Among the next foals of Square is Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin which notably distinguished itself through a new rather spectacular extract. we were telling you about earlier today.

However, it is not the game itself that interests us in these lines but a small detail that crept in at the very beginning of the presentation video unsheathed by Square Enix. Any clue about the future of the Final Fantasy franchise?

Indeed, Square Enix took advantage of the broadcast of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin to unveil the 35-year anniversary logo of the license.. Note, however, that the series Final fantasy is preparing to celebrate its 34 years on December 18, the first part being released in 1987.





On December 18, 2022, Final Fantasy will celebrate its 35th anniversary with great fanfare, certainly. But why have you unveiled the logo now? Should we expect a year 2022 full of surprises and festivities? At a Final Fantasy XVI launch? When the Final Fantasy VII Remake sequel arrives? For the moment, Square Enix’s plans are still unknown, but the publisher must be active in the shadows around this important year for the license.

