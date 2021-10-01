TotalEnergies, Vinci and Air Liquide launch a fund dedicated to hydrogen

800 million euros already committed to the fund, out of a target of 1.5 billion euros.

The industrial gas group Air Liquide, the energy giant TotalEnergies and the construction and transport specialist Vinci announced on Friday the creation of an investment fund dedicated to the development of renewable and low-carbon hydrogen infrastructure.

To create this fund, these French groups have joined forces with international industrial players, such as the American pioneer of hydrogen Plug Power, the American liquefaction specialist Chart Industries and the oil services group Baker Hughes. The companies participating in the creation of this fund have already committed to invest 800 million euros, “out of a total target of 1.5 billion», Indicate Air Liquide, TotalEnergies and Vinci in a joint press release.

“This initiative aims to accelerate the growth of the hydrogen ecosystem by investing in major strategic projects», They specify. The fund, which should be operational by the end of the year, “invest in the entire renewable and low-carbon hydrogen value chain, in the most promising regions of America, Asia and Europe“.

In total, he should be able to participate in the development of projects for “a total amount of around 15 billion euros», By resorting to loans and relying on public policy support. The fund will be managed by Hy24, a new joint venture equally owned by the Ardian fund and the management platform specializing in carbon-free hydrogen projects, FiveT Hydrogen. Air Liquide, TotalEnergies and Vinci have each committed to invest 100 million euros in the project. The fund also intends to attract other investments from major financial players, such as the insurer Axa.