trade negotiations between the EU and Australia interrupted

Following Canberra’s cancellation of a major arms contract with France, the next round of negotiations on a possible free trade agreement has been postponed.

Long-planned negotiations on a possible free trade agreement (FTA) between Australia and the European Union have been postponed, a European official said on Friday (October 1), after the fury over the Canberra decision to cancel a major contract for French submarines. “The trade cycle of the FTA has been postponed for a month until November”an EU official in Canberra told AFP, casting doubt on the future of this far-reaching pact.

Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan, who was due to travel to Europe for the negotiations, played down the decision in a statement to AFP. “We understand France’s reaction to our decision on the submarines, but at the end of the day any nation must act in its national interest – which Australia has done”, did he declare. Dan Tehan said he plans to meet EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis next week. “We will continue to prepare for the 12th round of negotiations and work towards a free trade agreement that is in the interests of Australia and the EU”, did he declare.





Australia’s 3rd largest trading partner

Last month, Australia without warning severed the contract to purchase twelve French conventional-powered submarines valued at A $ 90 billion (€ 55 billion), choosing to buy from the instead of nuclear-powered ships of American design. The move sparked a major diplomatic conflict with France, which has publicly declared that it can no longer trust the Australian government, accusing officials of lying and questioning the continuation of the trade deal.

The EU is Australia’s third largest trading partner. In 2020, trade in goods between the two economies was valued at 36 billion euros and 26 billion euros for services. The next round of negotiations was to cover areas such as trade, services, investment and intellectual property rights.