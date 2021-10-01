treated as a “facho”, Éric Naulleau almost comes to blows with Yassine Belattar

VIDEO – The clash between the columnist and the comedian about Eric Zemmour Thursday night could have gone wrong if a security guard and Cyril Hanouna had not intervened.

Strong tensions on the set of Cyril Hanouna. Thursday evening, the columnists of “Balance your post!” were invited to discuss Eric Zemmour’s breakthrough in the polls, around Jordan Bardella on the plateau. But the tone quickly rose between Éric Naulleau, friend and sidekick of the one suspected of being a presidential candidate, and Yassine Belattar. The discussion escalated when the comedian said: “Zemmour, I’m clearly sick of it. And the people who got him to where he is will someday …“

Seeing a threat in these words, Éric Naulleau immediately reacted. “What will they see? Stop with your threats cause I’m really gonna cross the plateau“, Warned the columnist and host of” Zemmour et Naulleau “on Paris Première. “Stop“, He repeated, then treating Yassine Belattar of”puppet” then “con»When he confused him with Eric Zemmour. What his interlocutor will reply by denouncing “the condescension of the little facho“.

It did not take more to exasperate the person concerned and get him out of these hinges. The ex-chronicler of Laurent Ruquier has thus risen to do battle. “You’re not going to call me a facho every five minutes, I’m warning you!», He launched. A security guard and Cyril Hanouna will intervene in time. “We are in dialogue», Will try to calm the host of C8 before Eric Naulleau sits down in his place.

