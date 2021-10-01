two absentees of weight against Barça!

Zapping Eleven Mondial CAN: Algeria’s calendar

Diego Simeone and Atlético Madrid will advance somewhat diminished to face Barça in the shock at the top of the 8th day of La Liga. Indeed, the Colchoneros will have to do without one of their centerpiece in the midfield, since Geoffrey Kondogbia is suspended for the meeting.

The player trained at Racing Club de Lens is not the only absent to deplore for the Argentine coach since one of his recruits will not be available. Matheus Cunha, called up with the Brazilian selection for the next rally, did not train with the rest of the squad after suffering from a muscle injury.

For this duel against Barça in great suffering, Diego Simeone could opt for a system with Griezmann, Joao Felix and Luis Suarez, the three star attackers of the club. At the moment, French and Portuguese tended to be aligned in turn.