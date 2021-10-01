UK kicks off for Die Can Wait, the new James Bond

In England, the 25e official mission of 007, which corresponds to Daniel Craig’s farewell to his fetish role, seduces critics and causes record bookings in theaters.

Charles of England and Queen Mother Elizabeth are happy. The two-year wait, caused by the epidemic, has obviously not lowered the fever of British bondophiles. James Bond’s new mission, To die can wait, starts on the top of the wheels for its release in theaters in the United Kingdom on Thursday, with critics seduced (the reception seems more reserved in France) and, above all, record bookings.

This highly anticipated film, whose release has been postponed for eighteen months due to the pandemic, is a welcome boost for cinemas, hard hit by successive lockdowns. Theaters chain Odeon said it sold more than 175,000 tickets for the film within two weeks of going on sale.

For their part, Vue Cinemas sold over 270,000 tickets ahead of release and expect the film, the 25th James Bond and fifth and final starring Daniel Craig, to be the biggest success in the UK and Ireland. since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, in December 2019.

Odeon said about 40% of tickets are purchased by patrons returning to theaters for the first time since the pandemic, with more than a third purchased by moviegoers over 46, “showing the enduring popularity of everyone’s favorite spy.“

Rave reviews from England

In addition to this commercial success, To die can wait has racked up rave reviews since the film premiered on Tuesday at the Royal Albert Hall in London. “It’s better than good. That’s wonderful”, the cinema critic of the Times greeting him “Moving portrait of an aging hero facing his obsolescence”. This episode shows that the “Franchise 007 is always able to surprise the fans”, underlined the daily The Guardian. The tabloid The Sun greet waterfalls “Simply spectacular, especially a scene involving a motorbike in Italy which you will watch while covering your eyes, gray with fear”.

In the film, the character invented by the writer Ian Fleming is taken from his retirement to face his best enemies: Blofeld, the SPECTER organization and especially the dreaded Safin (Rami Malek). Confronted with his intimate faults, the most famous agent in the service of His Majesty has the delicate mission of saving both the world and his family. The film will be released on October 6 in France.