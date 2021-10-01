Unusual: dead drunk, he disappears then takes part in search operations to find him

A completely drunk man took part in a search mission organized by the police in Turkey to find … himself!

It’s a completely ridiculous story that unfolded in Turkey. Beyhan Mutlu had consumed a lot during a festive evening with several colleagues.





“Who are we looking for? I am here”

During the night he strayed from a nearby forest for several hours. Panicked, his relatives quickly contacted the local authorities. The officials then organized a search to locate the missing man. Very quickly, the inhabitants of the surrounding municipalities came to lend a hand to the police. The teams shouted the name of the missing person. It was then that a man participating in the research would have exclaimed, “Who are we looking for? I’m here,” CNews reports.

A surreal scene: the man who had gone astray was participating in his own research. The circumstances that led him to join the rescue groups are still unknown. Even Beyhan Mutlu’s friends did not notice that their colleague was present among the locals. The police then drove the man home, safe and sound.