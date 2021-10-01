US admits ‘lost’ war in Afghanistan

“When something like that happens, there are plenty of explanatory factors,” he said, noting that this “strategic failure” was “the consequence of a series of strategic decisions that go back a long way” .

He cited in particular the missed opportunities to capture or kill al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden shortly after the launch of the intervention in Afghanistan in 2001, the invasion of Iraq in 2003 having drained many soldiers, l Washington’s failure to prevent Pakistan from becoming a “sanctuary” for the Taliban and the withdrawal of military advisers deployed to Afghan units in recent years.

Afghan army demoralized after deal with Taliban

The American retaliatory operation, launched after the 9/11 attacks, evolved into a vast enterprise of rebuilding the country to avoid a return of the Taliban to power, which nevertheless happened on August 15 after the end of the war. a lightning offensive.





The collapse of the Afghan army and government precipitated the withdrawal operations of the US military and their Afghan civilian allies, marked by a deadly attack claimed by the Islamic State group at Kabul airport.

On Tuesday, Pentagon leaders admitted to the Senate that they had underestimated the demoralization of the Afghan army after the agreement reached in February 2020 between the administration of Donald Trump and the Taliban.

This provided for the withdrawal of all foreign soldiers from Afghanistan before May 1, 2021, in exchange for security guarantees and the opening of unprecedented direct negotiations between the insurgents and the authorities in Kabul.

Despite the lack of progress in the inter-Afghan discussions, Joe Biden had decided to respect the agreement, while pushing the deadline for the withdrawal to August 31.

