USB 4 and 240W charging bring new logos … which add to the confusion

Hang in there, the following sentence is going to be difficult to follow: the recent announcement of the arrival of the USB Power Delivery 3.1 standard, part of the USB Type C rev 2.1 specification, in the context of the arrival of the USB 4, drove the USB IF (USB Implementers Forum) to add seven new logos to our future devices, chargers and cables. Are you lost? This is normal, because it is a big mess.

The news is the arrival of seven new logos supposed to simplify our life in the choice of our equipment, in particular in terms of energy certification with the arrival of the support of the load up to 240 W what does revision 2.1 which governs USB Type C rev 2.1 allow (you follow, still?)

Read also: USB Type-C 2.1 just arrived, what’s changing and improving?

Quite honestly, USB-C really needs a visual aid as it is such an inconsistent jungle. The reason for this chaos is that USB-C is both a communication standard and a plug format. Thus, Thunderbolt 3 and 4 cables use the physical USB-C format, but not (all) USB protocols and not always the same Thunderbolt protocols (20 Gbit / s or 40 Gbit / s). Thus, a Thunderbolt 4 cable is not necessarily compatible with all USB 4 specifications. And vice versa. Do you see the horror?





Read also: USB Type-C mandatory, everything the European directive will change for charging

The seven new logos are used to certify the maximum load as well as the maximum speed of the cable or device. But why seven, you will tell me? Because manufacturers can do whatever they want with their devices: one cable can be certified for 240W but be satisfied with 10 Gbit / s of data, another 60W cable can be certified for 40 Gbit / s, etc. Something to add complexity to the great anything smartphone cables, with their support for proprietary standards of fast charging and more.

All is not bad in the approach to USB-IF, since a reading of the logo is supposed to tell us about its specs – just read and know the specs of its products at home. The problem is that the name USB, the “U” stands for “Universal” and so you shouldn’t have to decipher anything when you buy a charger or a cable.

Also to discover in video: Also to discover in video:

By the way, on your laptop, do you know if your USB-C socket is USB 3.1, USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt? And you know if it supports HDMI output? No. You touch the “great betrayal” of USB-C. Now pay attention to the logos, okay?

Sources: Ars Technica, The Verge