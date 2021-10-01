USB-C: new logos to try to navigate better

In terms of dense and impenetrable jungle, we knew the tariffs of telephone operators and the unbeatable nomenclatures of Intel architectures. But in the genre, USB-C is not bad either. The Type-C connector hides a host of very different functions, which you must have in mind before going to the cash register, otherwise you risk a big disappointment.

How to find the right USB-C cable

The USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF), the organization which manages the USB standard – and which is largely responsible for the confusion around the connections, confers the mess of USB 3.2 -, wants to make amends with new logos aimed at better informing consumers.

These logos for USB-C cables display their wattage (60W, 240W) as defined by the Power Delivery 3.1 specification. The logos must be present on the packaging and possibly also on the cable itself. Mains adapters are also entitled to a visual certifying the power delivered.





At the same time, the USB4 logos have been revised to unify the standard through the USB certification program. Power and flow capacities can be combined on the logos.

What is Thunderbolt / USB 4 on Mac M1?

Now all cable manufacturers have to do is adopt these new logos and put them on their products, which might take a little time.