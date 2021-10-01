Vaccination: new announcements from the Federal Council in detail – rts.ch

The Confederation wishes to step up vaccination efforts against Covid-19, Federal Councilor Alain Berset announced at a press conference on Friday. He also indicated that the rapid tests will pay off as of October 10.

Vaccination efforts against Covid-19 must be further intensified in order to put an end to the pandemic in Switzerland. The Federal Council, together with the cantons, wants to reach as many undecided people as possible over the coming weeks.

The Federal Council fears a resumption of infections with the onset of winter. This is why he put in consultation until October 6 a plan for an offensive on vaccination, he said on Friday. A decision will be made on October 13.

The undecided need more information before making a decision. The government and the cantons want to offer easy access to vaccination in order to increase the rate of inoculations.

Its usefulness is undisputed, argued the Minister of Health Alain Berset to the media. On average, one hospitalization can be avoided for 100 vaccinations and the occupation of an intensive care bed for 250 vaccinations.

Vaccination week

The campaign provides for four points. A vaccination week will emphasize the need for vaccination for the entire population.

The facts about the efficacy, safety, side effects, risks of infection or the possibilities of vaccination will be presented in an understandable way. The choice of people who refuse to be bitten will be respected, specifies the Federal Council.

Municipalities and sports or religious organizations will also participate. A hotline is also planned.

To reach citizens, 170 additional vaccination buses will take the road for several weeks and stop in the village square, on the football field, in front of schools or discos. The goal is to go out and meet people. They will no longer need to travel, underlined Alain Berset.

For this, the Federal Council also plans to send advisers directly to unvaccinated people. These 1,700 workers will also be reachable by phone and on social media.

Convince your neighbor and receive a voucher

The population is also invited to contribute to this effort. Anyone can convince a neighbor, friend or family member of the usefulness of the injection. And this help must be rewarded: each new person will be able to indicate who has helped him or her to make their decision.

This work of persuasion will be rewarded with a voucher of 50 francs. This approach is new and special, recognized the minister, but just like the pandemic. The good is not dependent on the status of the person doing the persuasion work. It could not be vaccinated, according to Alain Berset. The cantons will decide on the businesses in which these vouchers can be spent.





The maximum investment for this offensive will amount to 150 million francs. In the government’s opinion, this is a sustainable sum compared to the 50 million francs spent each week on tests.

In addition, a high rate of vaccinated will make it possible to at least partially lift the current restrictive measures. This will be beneficial for gastronomy, hotels or fitness centers. But to achieve this, “we still have to make an effort,” said the Federal Councilor. Two million people are not immune, “at least half would have to be to have a more stable situation.”

The tests will be paid

Rapid tests to detect Covid-19 will pay off after October 10. The Federal Council has not yielded on this point. The community does not have to pay these costs for people who do not want to be vaccinated.

After consulting the cantons, the social partners and other circles, the Federal Council has decided to stay the course: free tests will not be extended beyond October 10, as several circles as well as the committees would have liked. parliamentarians.

The Confederation’s financial resources must be put at the service of the strategy to end the pandemic. The high costs of testing should no longer be borne by the general public. The majority of cantons supported this position.

Exception for young people

However, the tests will remain free for certain groups. People who have received a dose of vaccine and are de facto deprived of a certificate will be able to take advantage of free rapid antigenic tests and grouped saliva PCR tests until the end of November.

And screening for anyone under the age of 16 will remain free. The certificates for those under 16 are useful for going abroad as in Italy, recalled the Minister of Health Alain Berset.

Encourage repeat testing

The Confederation will also bear the costs of issuing Covid certificates for repeated tests. This is to encourage the continuation of these tests without the canton or the company which decided to organize them having to bear these costs. There should be a transition period until all laboratories and cantons have changed their processes.

The Confederation wants to encourage as many companies, schools and institutions as possible to carry out these repeated tests. It is useful for putting an end to the pandemic and also on a scientific level, according to Alain Berset.

jfe with ats