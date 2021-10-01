Vaccines against Covid-19: Cyril Hanouna confides being “afraid of bites” and refuses to be vaccinated

the essential

Asked about the release of his next book, co-written with Christophe Barbier, the television host, Cyril Hanouna said he was “afraid of injections”. He refuses to be vaccinated against Covid-19, and claims to be tested every two days.

Would Cyril Hanouna be belonephobic? The host of the show Do not touch My TV, broadcast on C8, confided in the columns of the Parisian be “afraid of bites in general”. The one who co-signed a political book with the editorialist Christophe Barbier claimed to be completely unable to get vaccinated against Covid-19: “My father, who is a doctor, yells at me”, confesses the presenter.





This fear is a real problem for the TV host and for good reason: it is necessary to present a valid health pass to attend or participate in a television program. To be able to present Do not touch My TV, Cyril Hanouna therefore performs a test every two days. Moreover, if for the time being screening tests against Covid-19 are reimbursed by social security, from October 15 this will no longer be the case for so-called “comfort” tests.

However, the host says he fears for the health of his relatives: “I ask myself the question above all for my children, he adds. I want them to be able to see their grandparents in complete safety but, at the same time, I am afraid that there is a risk for them. Let’s imagine that there are negative effects, I would never forgive myself ”.