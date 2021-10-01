Van Aert replies to Evenepoel: “Easy to say that after …”

Belgium’s failure on Sunday in the road race of World’s Championships is starting to have repercussions! And it’s Remco Evenepoel who set fire to the powder by questioning during a program broadcast on the VRT the tactical choices made by Sven Vanthourenhout, the coach of Belgium. Not necessarily in accordance with the use that has been made of it, Remco Evenepoel explained that he could have been world champion if he had not had to make the teammate for Wout Van Aert. After having read the words of his young compatriot of the Deceuninck-Quick Step, Wout Van Aert has also expressed himself publicly, supporting his coach in particular.

Video – Wout Van Aert responded to criticism from Remco Evenepoel

“Remco said a lot more things on this show than at the team meeting”

“Remco’s (Evenepoel) explanation bothered me “, confessed the runner of Team Jumbo-Visma at the microphone of Sporza on the sidelines of his recognition of Paris-Roubaix. “We played these Worlds as a team. I want to congratulate Sven Vanthourenhout for the way he led us. I think he was very clear with everyone from the start. Since we didn’t win, I I expected there to be criticism, but it’s not wise for a guy on the team to put fuel on the fire. Remco said a lot more things on this show than on the team meeting. “





“It’s really weird to make a 180 degree turn now”

The world time trial runner-up is all the more surprised by the exit of Remco Evenepoel that the latter had admitted that he had totally assimilated the fact of being a simple teammate on these World. “It’s very easy to say that afterwards. He agreed with the tactics we were going to employ and he agreed with the selection. It’s really weird to make a 180 degree turn now “, concludes the one who, like the other favorites, could not do anything to oppose the domination of the French Julian Alaphilippe, crowned world champion for the second year in a row.