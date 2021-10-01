Campervans and campervans are the stars of the moment in the world of motorhomes and leisure vehicles. It’s very simple, they explode the sales counters and reach new heights.

Vans are on the rise – video report at the leisure vehicle show

But what are we talking about? In fact, the world of vans falls into two categories: actual vans and converted vans. The first, also called mini-vans, are leisure vehicles most often with a pop-up roof made on the basis of medium-sized vans such as the Renault Trafic, the Ford Transit Custom, the Peugeot Expert and other Mercedes or Volkswagen.

As for converted vans, they are products derived from large vans such as the Fiat Ducato, Renault Master, Mercedes Sprinter or Ford Transit.







The least we can say is that recreational vehicles are a real craze these days! Between April 2020 and April 2021, registrations of new motorhomes and vans increased by 60% in France to reach more than 30,000 vehicles.





Better still, the market for vans has grown by 83% over this period, with 14,500 registrations. This is unheard of ! In the first four months of 2021, vans even represent more than half of sales of leisure vehicles in France and for the first time overtake traditional motorhomes such as low-profile, integral and overcabins.

A sanitary bubble

How can this surge be explained? If the upward trend in this market has been perceptible for a few years, it is the health crisis that has given it a tremendous boost. The desire to escape and freedom of course, to go green, autonomy and perhaps even safety, the van can be perceived as a real health bubble. The other highlight is that van buyers are younger and half of them are new RV owners.







The attraction for mini-vans is explained by the many advantages they offer. They display automotive performance, are of a fairly standard size and are very versatile. They can be used all the time, weekdays for everyday, and weekends or vacations for recreation and escape.

You can sleep there, eat there, sometimes take a shower. In short, a pleasant autonomy and a very great flexibility of use. Still, these small houses on wheels are rather expensive. Around 50,000 € at the very least for mini-vans. Sometimes more: vehicles flirting with € 70,000 are legion. There are also peaks reached, as with the Mercedes Marco Polo which, at the top of the equipment, can tickle 100,000 €!