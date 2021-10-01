Very tense debate between Eric Naulleau and Yassine Belattar in Balance your post (VIDEO)

This Thursday, September 30, 2021, Cyril Hanouna presented, on C8, a new number of Balance your post. A program during which the host notably received Jordan Berdella, President of the National Gathering (RN).

While Yassine Belattar asked the guest about his monthly income as a MEP, an intervention by Eric Naulleau shifted the debate, causing a real clash between the two columnists. “Naulleau, you will soon be Prime Minister of Zemmour, let me speak with Jordan “ launched the comedian, and to add a few seconds later: “One Facho at a Time“.





A remark that does not at all pass on the side of Eric Naulleau… “Be careful though, stop a bit, retorted the ex-chronicle ofWe’re not in bed. (…) Where do you call me facho? “ Response from Yassine Belattar: “I look at you in front of millions of French people, I am sorry to make you come out in front of everyone, but you are worse than a fascist because you do not even accept it “.

