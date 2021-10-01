VIDEO. A robot films the waves from inside a hurricane: this is a first and it is worth seeing!

Scientists have managed to record a video of the waves breaking inside a Category 4 hurricane thanks to a floating robot, a first. The craft faced the forces of Hurricane Sam, in the Atlantic Ocean, with waves 15 meters high and winds of more than 190 km / h.

The images show a dark sky and waves swaying violently the object – a kind of orange windsurf board developed by the company Saildrone.

BREAKING NEWS: Saildrone has captured the worlds first video footage from inside a hurricane! SD 1045 is currently inside #HurricaneSam in the tropical Atlantic Ocean. Read the full press release: https://t.co/We4qG56LvK @NOAA @NOAA_AOML pic.twitter.com/IIMgGs3JcB

– Saildrone, Inc. (@saildrone) September 30, 2021

This “floating drone” transmits its data directly to the US Agency for Ocean and Atmospheric Observation (NOAA). Help to understand the physical processes at work, in order to better predict these extreme climatic events, and thus better prepare for them. The robot “goes where no research vessel has ever ventured, navigating the heart of the Eye of the Hurricane, and collecting data that will transform our understanding of these mighty storms, ” said Richard Jenkins, founder and CEO of Saildrone, quoted in a statement. The interior of hurricanes has been filmed in the past, but from the air, for example by airplanes.