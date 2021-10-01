More

    VIDEO. A robot films the waves from inside a hurricane: this is a first and it is worth seeing!

    NewsWorld


    Scientists have managed to record a video of the waves breaking inside a Category 4 hurricane thanks to a floating robot, a first. The craft faced the forces of Hurricane Sam, in the Atlantic Ocean, with waves 15 meters high and winds of more than 190 km / h.

    The images show a dark sky and waves swaying violently the object – a kind of orange windsurf board developed by the company Saildrone.

    This “floating drone” transmits its data directly to the US Agency for Ocean and Atmospheric Observation (NOAA). Help to understand the physical processes at work, in order to better predict these extreme climatic events, and thus better prepare for them. The robot “goes where no research vessel has ever ventured, navigating the heart of the Eye of the Hurricane, and collecting data that will transform our understanding of these mighty storms, ” said Richard Jenkins, founder and CEO of Saildrone, quoted in a statement. The interior of hurricanes has been filmed in the past, but from the air, for example by airplanes.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlethis “orphan” child that she raised for years
    Next articlethe government has taken a new step but no one has heard of it

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC