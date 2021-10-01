More

    VIDEO. A robot films waves from inside a hurricane

    The goal ? Helping to understand the physical processes at work, in order to better predict these extreme climatic events, and thus better prepare for them.

    It’s a first. Scientists managed to record video of waves breaking inside a Category 4 hurricane using a floating robot, the company that developed it, Saildrone, announced Thursday (September 30). The craft faced the forces of Hurricane Sam, in the Atlantic Ocean, with waves 15 meters high and winds of more than 190 km / h. The images show a dark sky and waves swaying violently the robot – a sort of orange windsurf board.

    This “floating drone” transmits its data directly to the US Agency for Ocean and Atmospheric Observation (NOAA). The goal ? Helping to understand the physical processes at work, in order to better predict these extreme climatic events, and thus better prepare for them.

    The robot “goes where no research vessel has ever ventured, navigating the heart of the Eye of the Hurricane, and collecting data that will transform our understanding of these mighty storms.”, said Richard Jenkins, founder and CEO of Saildrone. The interior of hurricanes has been filmed in the past, but from the air, for example by airplanes.


