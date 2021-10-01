IN SHORT New brand First model Urban SUV 100% electric From 31,990 €

The emergence and development of electric vehicles have led to the transformation of traditional brands, the return of certain historic manufacturers such as this one of MGs which have passed under the Chinese flag and above all the emergence of new players, mainly from Asia. from Aiways or today from Seres. An appellation which means “related to silk”.

This young brand, founded in 2016 by former Tesla CEO Martin Eberhard and John Zhang, later became a subsidiary of Chinese car giant Dongfeng. Thanks to this merger, Seres is now moving up a gear with the 3, the first model of the conglomerate to be marketed in Europe and France.















</p> <p> dailymotion Video essay – Seres 3 (2021): mixed entry







Aesthetically, it’s traditional with a full grille, typical of many electric vehicles. The only originality comes from the profile and in particular from the rear part with lines and a belt line going up towards the quarter panel. With its length of 4.39 m, the Seres 3 is positioned as one of the largest urban SUVs on the market. The Chinese SUV even overshadows some small compact SUVs.











Inside, we discover a pleasant to look at and modern dashboard with 10.25-inch digital instrumentation associated with a multimedia screen of the same dimensions. The quality and the assembly are average. The most observant will have noted that Seres took over the retractable circular gear lever of certain Jaguars and Land Rovers.











With a wheelbase of 2.66 m, the Seres 3 offers satisfactory rear roominess. Small disappointment on the other hand concerning the loading volume with only 318 liters, which is less than most of its competitors. For comparison, a Peugeot 2008 measuring 4.30 m, smaller offers one of 405 liters.