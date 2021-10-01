Video essay – Seres 3 (2021): mixed entry

IN SHORT
New brand
First model
Urban SUV
100% electric
From 31,990 €
The emergence and development of electric vehicles have led to the transformation of traditional brands, the return of certain historic manufacturers such as this one of MGs which have passed under the Chinese flag and above all the emergence of new players, mainly from Asia. from Aiways or today from Seres. An appellation which means “related to silk”.
This young brand, founded in 2016 by former Tesla CEO Martin Eberhard and John Zhang, later became a subsidiary of Chinese car giant Dongfeng. Thanks to this merger, Seres is now moving up a gear with the 3, the first model of the conglomerate to be marketed in Europe and France.
Aesthetically, it’s traditional with a full grille, typical of many electric vehicles. The only originality comes from the profile and in particular from the rear part with lines and a belt line going up towards the quarter panel. With its length of 4.39 m, the Seres 3 is positioned as one of the largest urban SUVs on the market. The Chinese SUV even overshadows some small compact SUVs.
Inside, we discover a pleasant to look at and modern dashboard with 10.25-inch digital instrumentation associated with a multimedia screen of the same dimensions. The quality and the assembly are average. The most observant will have noted that Seres took over the retractable circular gear lever of certain Jaguars and Land Rovers.
The rear roominess is average and the cargo volume small for the category.
With a wheelbase of 2.66 m, the Seres 3 offers satisfactory rear roominess. Small disappointment on the other hand concerning the loading volume with only 318 liters, which is less than most of its competitors. For comparison, a Peugeot 2008 measuring 4.30 m, smaller offers one of 405 liters.
A still embryonic network
To date, the network has only 9 points of sale in the Grand Sud region. The manufacturer is working on establishing a national network through groups of automobile dealers throughout France. These stores called “Store Seres” will be made up of ”the brand’s three vehicles: the Seres 3, the Seres 5 and the EC35 utility, accompanied by a marketing and sales kit, as well as Wallbox and Charge Map charging solutions. The goal of reaching 150 points of sale by the end of 2022, which will also take care of maintenance and after-sales service.