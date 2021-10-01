viewers angry with TF1 and the trailer for the final

Thursday, September 30, TF1 continued the broadcast of Fugueuse, its punchy series which sees a teenage girl prostitute herself for love. A dark miniseries carried by Michaël Youn, whose performance seduced the public, Sylvie Testud but especially Romane Jolly who, for her first significant role, takes up a sacred challenge. If the viewers were present for this second meeting, they were damn scalded by the trailer for the next episodes and by the date of their broadcast! A dissatisfaction that they were quick to let people know.

Spreading out on social networks has now become a national sport. If recounting your joys, sharing your hard times, exhibiting your travel photos, salivating over good food, are commonplace, giving your feelings and emptying your bag too! So when at the end of the fourth episode the viewers of Fugueuse discovered, as always in this case, an appetizer of the sequel which says a little too much, they grabbed their keyboard to say the bottom of their thought. “Dumbass! Everything in the trailer,” one fan grumbles. “But why they spoil like that the continuation in the teasers, that makes crazy”, plague a televiewer. “TF1, their teaser, it’s a whole spoil of the episode. There is not even any more suspense”, annoys another …





Another subject of annoyance, the broadcast date of the final of Fugueuse, postponed because of… football! Because in addition to discovering an important element of the sequel in the trailer, (…)

