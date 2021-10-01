viewers angry with TF1 and the trailer for the final

Trailer that says too much, release date of the final shifted: the following audience Runaway, the series of TF1, is dissatisfied and makes it known on the Web.
Thursday, September 30, TF1 continued broadcasting Runaway, his punchy series which sees a teenage girl prostitute herself for love. A dark miniseries carried by Michaël Youn, whose performance seduced the public, Sylvie Testud but especially Romane Jolly who, for her first significant role, takes up a sacred challenge. If the viewers were present for this second meeting, they were damn scalded by the trailer for the next episodes and by the date of their broadcast! A dissatisfaction that they were quick to let people know.
The trailer for the finale of Runaway reveals too much and arouses public anger
Spreading out on social networks has now become a national sport. If recounting your joys, sharing your hard times, exhibiting your travel photos, salivating over good food, are commonplace, giving your feelings and emptying your bag too! So when at the end of the fourth episode viewers of Runaway have discovered, as always in this case, an appetizer of the suite that says a little too much, they grabbed their keyboard to say the bottom of their thoughts. “Dumbass! Everything in the trailer”, gets angry a fan. “But why they spoil the sequel like that in the teasers, it drives you crazy”, plague a viewer. “TF1, their teaser, it’s a whole spoil of the episode. There isn’t even any suspense anymore”, annoys another …
The broadcast of the final of Runaway causes public discontent
Another subject of annoyance, the date of broadcast of the final of Runaway, shifted because of… football! Because in addition to getting to experience an important piece of the sequel in the trailer, viewers learned that the end of the series won’t air next week, as expected, but two weeks away. It will therefore take patience and wait until Thursday, October 14 to discover the outcome of this sad affair, from which no parent is immune. “Nice, free spoilers, pff. See you on Thursday the 14th then !!” wrote a viewer also unhappy to have been spoiled in the trailer.