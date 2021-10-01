Vincent Cassel remarried: what does Monica Bellucci think of Tina Kunakey? Astonishing confidences

We knew that Vincent Cassel kept good relations with his ex-wife, but Monica Bellucci also gets along with his young wife Tina Kunakey? To believe a relative, quoted by the magazine here is October 1, 2021, the two women have a very good relationship. Enough to bring their respective daughters together, who thus form a happy blended family!

It has now been eight years since Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci divorced, after 18 years together and two daughters: Deva and Leonie (17 and 11 years old). Since then, the actor of La Haine, Ocean’s Twelve and Non-standard remade his life with model Tina Kunakey, whom he married in 2018, a year before the birth of their daughter Amazonia. And obviously, all these little people get along wonderfully, including Monica Bellucci (56) and Tina Kunakey (24): “Everything is fine between them, they even like each other a lot, reports a relative of the clan. And on the children’s side, the big girls take care of the little one, it’s very happy!“





Sharing his daily life between Brazil and the Basque country, Vincent Cassel spends as much time as possible with his youngest daughter in the Amazon. “Like all men who become fathers again in their fifties, he takes full advantage of his youngest child …“The 54-year-old actor is also closely following the modeling debut of his eldest daughter Deva, who recently stood out at Paris Fashion Week, front row at the Dior show. grow out of the spotlight.

Surrounded by women, Vincent Cassel had confided to situate himself “between the king and the slave“in an interview for the magazine Madame Figaro, last February. “I love that ! I have always grown up surrounded by women and girls. The women in my life are my daily life (…). My three daughters, Deva, Léonie and Amazonie have as models ‘strong’ mothers, women who do not let themselves be fooled, who are independent and active.. “