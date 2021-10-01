visualize the massive rise in French bills over the past few months

INFOGRAPHICS – Both electricity and gas prices have jumped in recent months. Enough to increase household bills.

It is an explosive subject, which affects all French people and gives the executive a cold sweat. Particularly marked, the rise in energy prices is weighing on household electricity and gas bills. It comes on top of the headline inflation generated by the economic recovery, reinforced by shortages felt by multiple sectors of activity, from construction to toilet paper, including mass distribution.

Gas: a “historic” progression

On the gas side, the situation is alarming: market prices are rising “historical», Hitting suppliers head-on. “It is the international gas producers (Russia, Norway, Algeria, Qatar, etc.) who benefit from these increases“Noted the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) a few days ago. This Friday, a new increase of more than 12% of the regulated tariff comes into force: it is in addition to the previous ones, decided since May, and constitutes the most important jump so far.

Compared to a base 100 established in January 2015, the prices of regulated gas sales tariffs remained lower for a long time, before experiencing a temporary increase at the time of the “yellow vests», In October 2018. They then returned below the 2015 level for many months, thanks to the health crisis, before rebounding sharply from July 2021. By way of comparison, taking into account the evolution October, the index is now 33 points above its level six years ago. A record.

And, according to CRE’s calculations, this surge in regulatory tariffs is felt strongly in the portfolio of households having subscribed to an offer at the regulated tariff. Take the case of a B1 household, which consumes natural gas at the regulated rate to heat its home. Its annual consumption is between 6000 and 30,000kWh. Its annual bill, including charges, has risen considerably, jumping 50% from the level at the start of the year. An increase of more than 500 euros in a few months. And this observation could have become even heavier, a new massive increase being expected in November before the announcements of the executive. The current level should therefore remain in effect until spring 2022.





Electricity: a marked increase

Reviewed less regularly than gas, the price of electricity has also increased over several years. Compared to a base 100 established in January 2015, the average regulated price for a residential customer stagnated for a long time, before jumping for the first time in mid-2019, by 7.7%. A further significant increase had taken place on the eve of the health crisis, at the beginning of 2020. And prices have continued to increase since: the index is now established at 122.74, and it will experience a further increase, certainly more. limited than expected, in February 2022, of a “maximum of 4%», As recalled by the Minister for Industry on Friday.

Again, the bill has jumped for consumers. Let us take two cases: on the one hand, a customer living in a “very small area heated by electricity”, Or in any surface that does not heat up with electricity. It has a subscribed power of 6kVA. And, on the other hand, a customer with a subscribed power of 9kVA, who lives in an average area heated by electricity. In the first case, the annual bill, including charges, has climbed 62% in fifteen years, and 2.2% in one year. In the second case, these two proportions are 60% and 2%. That is an increase of 196 and 582 euros respectively in fifteen years, and of 11 and 31 euros since August 2020.

A subject watched like milk on fire

Combined, these increases therefore represent several hundred euros in the annual household budget. This complicates the end of the month for many French people, especially since electricity and gas are not their only products to see their prices ignite: this is also the case, for example, of fuels, which are progressing. too. The price of a liter of diesel remains below its levels during the “yellow vests», But those of unleaded 95 and 98 are, for their part, superior. In September, inflation in France reached 2.1% over one year, an increase driven in particular by energy (+ 14.4%), according to INSEE.

This file is closely scrutinized by the executive, which fears that its efforts to preserve the purchasing power of the French during the health crisis will be ruined by the rise in the cost of gas on the markets. And this, a few months before the presidential election. This Thursday evening, Jean Castex thus announced a blocking of gas prices until next spring, in order to “to manage [la] bumpWinter. Similarly, the executive intends to prevent the massive increase in electricity prices expected next February, by reducing a tax. These new measures are in addition to the exceptional energy check, already announced. The increase will therefore be contained during the next few months, at least “until april», Indicated Agnès Pannier-Runacher this Friday. The executive then expects gas prices to return to normal, otherwise other announcements could be made.