Vitesse Arnhem – Stade Rennes: SRFC ratings

Stade Rennes played their second Europa Conference match on Thursday at Vitesse Arnhem, which won 2-1. Here are the Rennes scores, out of 10.

Gomis: 7



Lucky on the head of Gboho (13e), decisive ahead of Openda (15e, 19e, 22e), he was shot on Wittek’s magnificent goal. Strong for the rest, author of two saving parades in extra time.

Traore: 3.5



Sparkling in Bordeaux for his return, the captain fell back into his ways in Arnhem, quickly warned (35e) and rarely solid against a restless Gboho, when it was not Openda who swapped. Replaced by Assignon 20 minutes from the end, again interesting.

Badé: 2



Like two avoidable yellow cards, which lead to his second red card, in just 8 games in all competitions. The central made his return this evening, tenured after two passages on the bench, and benefiting from the confidence of Genesio. It will be necessary to iron.

Aguerd: 3.5



Alerted to a physical glitch after 5 minutes of play, he was subsequently no more reassured, first eaten by Openda (15e), before suffering the Dutch waves the whole encounter. Like all his sector, he did not reassure at all.

Truffert: 3



Holder again, the darling of Roazhon Park toiled away from the Breton enclosure this evening. Generous offensively, he sank defensively, being overwhelmed without stopping by an untenable Openda. Feverish, he has not won any points in the competition he plays with Birger Meling.

Santamaria: 3.5



Aligned again after two games on the bench like Badé, he too was disappointed, with astonishing technical imprecision at this level. Often forced to recover balls that he should not lose at first, it’s a big failure for him tonight.





Tait: 4



Associated with Santamaria in the middle, he did not have the expected technical touch that the SRFC missed so much tonight. Too much waste, and less impact, for once. Replaced by Martin 20 minutes from the end, for a rescue operation.

Bourigeaud: 4



Half time and then goes for the usual safe bet of the eleven, holder once again, but so technically imprecise, like his team. Missing the equalizer ball on a head-to-head (33e), it is still not decisive. Replaced by Sulemana (7) at the break, scorer on the 2-1 goal, after finding the post a few minutes earlier. Always so impactful, always so precious.

Tchaouna: 7



We had to put out a big match for a first in pro, in the European Cup. After an average first act like her team, the young push provoked a penalty leading to Rennes’ first goal, then served Sulemana for the 2-1 goal. Almost two assists for a baptism, royal.

Laborde: 3.5



No opportunity to put himself under the little toe for the co-top scorer in Ligue 1. Associated with Serhou Guirassy, ​​he is embarrassed by the latter on his only opportunity to frame a shot. Quite a symbol. Replaced by Terrier (7) at the break, sublimated in a role of pressing that fits him like a glove, and recuperator when his team suffered at 10 against 11.

Guirassy: 5.5



Clumsy on several occasions (17e, 23e, 31e), he finally found the fault on the penalty spot, by converting well the offering obtained by Tchaouna, putting his team back on track. For the rest, he did not bring the fixation so precious seen against Tottenham. Replaced by Omari (not rated) after the exclusion of Badé, for a quarter of an hour of suffering.