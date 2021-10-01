Volcanic eruption in La Palma – A new crater forms during the night: the activity of the volcano strengthens, new exceptional images

The activity of the volcano of La Palma was very explosive during the night from Thursday to Friday. So that a third mouth has opened from which comes a very liquid lava. The new mouth was generated by a collapse of the secondary cone, a normal process when a volcano is erupting.



This Friday, October 1, on the 12th day of the eruption, lava continues to flow in large quantities into the sea in a continuous flow.

Due to sulfur dioxide emissions, the population is invited to take additional precautions against a possible deterioration of air quality from this Friday in the event of a possible change in wind direction.

Several earthquakes were also recorded during the last night.

During the night, a new eruptive mouth was in any case formed at the northeast base of the main volcano. The expulsion of lava through this new crater is significant, increasing the amount of lava expelled.

This new eruptive system, with the formation of a third mouth, testifies to a greater intensity of the volcano’s activity.





The volcanologists of the Geographical Institute confirm the collapse of the secondary cone which emitted a fluid lava of the Hawaiian type.

The new flows were observed by members of the Emergency Military Unit (UME) and IGME.

It remains to be seen whether these new rivers of lava will join the main flow which now connects the ocean.

At the same time, the air quality monitoring stations located near the La Palma volcano have detected an increase in the concentration of sulfur dioxide but the levels detected at the moment do not represent a risk to the health of the inhabitants. , according to the Department of Homeland Security.

In addition, eight seismic movements were located on the island of La Palma with magnitudes between 2.3 and 3.5 on the Richter scale. The biggest of them, 3.5, was recorded at Villa de Mazo at 9:30 p.m. this Thursday evening at a depth of 13 kilometers, followed by another earthquake in the Fuencaliente area of ​​3.4. Six other seismic movements had magnitudes between 2.3 and 2.6, four of them in the municipality of Mazo and two in that of Fuencaliente, and at depths between 11 and 19 kilometers.