Volkswagen recalls 200,000 Transporter

Recently restyled, the Volkswagen Transporter is today the office of a great global recall. Made public by the KBA (Federal Transport Authority in Germany), it indeed concerns some 200,000 copies of the T6, in most of its versions, including California.

According to Volkswagen, in cold weather the door can open on its own on the road, even if it does appear to have been locked: “The ingress of water at temperatures below the freezing point can affect the locking mechanism. the door and therefore give the impression that the door lock is locked “.





The affected models were produced between 2019 and 2021. Volkswagen will replace the door linkages (Bowden cables). Obviously, these models are still guaranteed and the customer will have nothing to do, except to receive the mail or the mail and to make an appointment with a dealership.

For now, Volkswagen begins by recalling the Transporters located in the coldest countries of Europe, and in Russia, before ending with southern Europe. The Transporter had the right in 2019 to a big restyling, with many technological updates. It is therefore the Transporter 6.1 which is affected by this major recall.