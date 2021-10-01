Warhammer New World build, mastery, talents and secondary weapon – Breakflip

Which build to play with the war hammer in New World in PvE and PvP? Find here the best masteries, talents, skills and secondary weapon for the class.

Unlike most other MMORPGs, New World does not offer a class system per se. Instead, players ‘gameplay is defined by players’ different choices in terms of equipment, characteristics, and most importantly,weapons used.

Find here what is the best build to play with the war hammer in PvE and PvP on New World.

How to play war hammer in New World?

The progression on New World depends largely on the mastery of the various weapons. Indeed, the more players use a weapon to kill opponents, the more experience it will gain. At each level gained, it will then be possible to add a point in a mastery tree, which unlocks skills and talents.

the War hammer is a somewhat special case. The builds PvE and PvP being quite close, we offer you a damage variant and a control variant.









The first build focuses on checks and debuffs. In PvE it is rather used on tanks but is very effective in all situations in PvP. If you think you lack mobility, give up the two points of the tree Juggernaut to take the remaining two in the other tree.

This variant offers more damage with the Hammer Jump as the main skill while keeping the utility of some control skills. This build is less used but can offer good surprises.

At the level of attributes, put 50 to 100 points in Constitution and the rest in Strength / Concentration depending on your secondary weapon.

The big ax mainly uses the Strength. It is therefore found in some builds tanks with Sword and shields, in dps builds with the big one chopped but also in hybrid support builds with the Staff of life.

Feel free to check out our other weapon guides to find which one suits you best in New World.

