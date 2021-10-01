We are lied to until we die

by Paul Craig Roberts.

We are lying to you and cheating on you for the benefit of Big Pharma and the loss of your civil liberties, your health, your job and your life.

Why do American morons tolerate the destruction of their health, their freedom and their lives that the corrupt and murderous American establishment imposes on them?

There is no hope for the Americans. These are the dumbest people that ever existed. These morons trust the government because it is their “patriotic duty”. Otherwise, the coconuts will have them.

Minnesota State Representative Erik Mortensen recently held a town hall meeting in his district due to the number of healthcare workers reaching out to him about the COVID-19 vaccine requirement, most of them on the verge of losing their jobs for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

He also heard a lot from those nurses that weren’t featured in the corporate media. The public meeting was therefore recorded and published recently on AlphaNews.

Some of these nurses said they have been working in their field for over 20 years, were treated like heroes last year as frontline workers in COVID services, but are now ridiculed and ostracized for not wanting to receive the covid vaccine. (Strangely, not all of the unvaccinated nurses who cared for patients with Covid (or flu) died from this exposure).

One of the reasons they don’t want to be vaccinated is because they have seen firsthand how these vaccines have killed and injured people, including their families.

A nurse explained that the media is lying when she said that most healthcare workers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. She said that was not true and that she was aware of services that were only vaccinated by around 20%, and that emergency physicians had a particularly low percentage of workers fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

” Why don’t people ask nurses why they don’t want to be vaccinated? She asked.

She said she ran an emergency department and it was tragic to see so many heart attacks and strokes, and it was evident that they were linked to the COVID-19 vaccine injections.

One of the few men in attendance said he worked in IT for one of the largest health care providers in the state of Minnesota, and was losing his job. 17 years in the IT field as a data analyst, because they required him to receive an anti-covid injection to stay employed, even though he worked from home in his basement 24 / 7 and never went to the office.

A nurse said she had never received training on how to submit a report to VAERS [la base de données des rapports sur les effets indésirables des vaccins], and that she didn’t even know it existed until she did some research on her own. There is pressure NOT to report vaccine injuries and deaths, and it takes around 30 minutes to complete the report, which few do [et les hôpitaux l’interdisent. Tous les décès dus aux vaccins sont considérés comme des décès dus au Covid].

A 31-year-old nurse testifies how he followed COVID protocols, not knowing it could result in the deaths of patients.

A nurse read a direct quote from a nursing book she was scheduled to study in nursing school just 4 years ago, which shows that many of these nurses are now being forced to enlist in criminal activity in order to appease their superiors and keep their jobs.

In nursing school, we are told about intentional offenses and torts. It is said that bodily harm is an intentional offense. Aggression is the threat of unwanted action or bodily contact. Assault and battery are assaults that are performed and include intentionally, anger, violence or neglect touching another person’s body, clothing, or anything attached to it.





Forcibly removing a patient’s clothes and giving him an injection after he refuses are all examples of bodily harm.

It’s from my nursing book four years ago. This is what they teach us. If we did this to a patient, if you told them that they had given their informed consent, and they said no, and you did it anyway, you would go to jail, you would have your nursing license taken away, and you would be a criminal.

So now they are putting us in the position of saying that you either become a criminal by giving the injection without their consent or you will be fired for “non-compliance” with the vaccination protocol.

Another nurse, educator and holder of two master’s degrees said:

” I am a year and a half from retirement. I am a nurse educator, I have two master’s degrees. They need me in my hospital. The nurses need me, the patients need me.

If I don’t get the vaccine, I will lose my job. I will lose thousands of dollars in retirement. I will lose my health insurance, my life insurance, my more than 400 days of extended sick leave.

I will lose a lot. [L’hôpital, les patients, la santé et la vérité vont perdre beaucoup plus].

But I’m here because I believe in medical freedom. And I believe if we don’t stand up and stop these warrants, they’re going to keep twisting our arms, and twisting our arms, and twisting our arms, until we’re all broken.

And the system cannot handle it. The crisis is bad now. Staffing is bad now “.

We haven’t seen anything yet. And an unvaccinated nurse is much better than no nurse at all.

Unfortunately, what many like these nurses are starting to learn is that our government doesn’t care about us. Our government is run by billionaires and bankers who see us, through their eugenic glasses, as “useless eaters” who pollute and kill the planet, and that, therefore, all these deaths are necessary to save the earth [et les stations de ski des milliardaires].

It is enough to see the utter contempt for life broadcast every day to prove that your government does not care about your life. And this is a non-partisan issue. See my article on Afghanistan, which shows it’s a non-partisan issue. (For the elite, our death is preferable to our life, which is considered a form of pollution of the planet).

I know this is a very difficult concept for Americans to grasp. The thought that our government has a real plan to wipe out most of us for a purpose bigger than they can define, is not a conspiracy theory.

It’s happening right in front of our eyes, but of course the corporate media isn’t talking about it, because they’re serving their masters on Wall Street, and most people are still asleep.

Will they wake up in time to save their lives, the lives of their children and future generations?

The video recording of this public meeting is on YouTube, for the moment. We also put it on our Rumble and Bitchute channels.

Paul craig roberts

source: https://www.paulcraigroberts.org

translated by International Network